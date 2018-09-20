Larry Woody's outdoors notebook

Johnson took first place with a 2-day catch of 10 bass that weighed 32 pounds, 10 ounces. He collected a $5,943 check for the victory.

Drew Boggs was second and earned $2,671, and Joey Mallicoat came in fourth and collected $1,153.

…

Top shot: Danny Shaw shot a near-perfect round of 49 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

…

Crane permits: hunters have until Sept. 26 to apply for one of 637 permits for the state’s annual Sandhill Crane hunt. The drawing will be done by computer, and each successful applicant will receive two tags.

Information on how to apply is posted on tnwildlife.org or can be obtained by calling any TWRA regional office.

…

Major deer import changes: deer season is under way in several states, and the TWRA reminds hunters about changes in the regulations regarding importing venison and other deer and elk products into Tennessee.

As part of an ongoing effort to keep Tennessee’s deer free of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Agency has expanded its import restrictions to include all states and Canadian provinces; previously, only states and provinces in which CWD has been found were subject to the restrictions.

Details about how to prepare venison, hides and antlers to meet import regulations are available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

…

Friends of NRA: the annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Expo Center.

Advance tickets can be purchased at The Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

…

Hunter Ed requirement: squirrel and dove seasons are underway, with other hunting seasons to open soon, and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license.

Information about the classes, including dates, locations and on-line classes, is available at tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who fail to complete the class in time for hunting season.

…

Bear update: bear sightings continue to be reported in some Middle Tennessee counties, and the TWRA reminds the public that it is illegal to shoot or harm them in any way, unless they present a serious threat. Illegally killing a bear will result in a fine and other penalties.

If a bear is sighted it should be avoided, and TWRA or law enforcement officials contacted.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

