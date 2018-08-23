Larry Woody's outdoors notebook

Crossville anger Richard Marsick caught the 2-pound, 3-ounce fish in a pond in the same Fairground Glade area that the previous solo record perch came from last year.

Information about fishing records and how to submit a catch for consideration is detailed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.

Friends of NRA: the annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Expo Center. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

Free Hunting Day: Saturday, Aug. 25 has been designated Free Hunting Day by the TWRA. It’s also the opening day of squirrel season.

State residents don’t have to have a license to hunt that day, but they must abide by all other hunting regulations.

Complete details are available in the Tennessee Hunting Guide.

Hunter Ed reminder: anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org.

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who don’t complete the class in time for hunting season. Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Boating fatality: the TWRA reported another boating fatality last week when a 49-year-old man drowning in Kentucky Lake.

Investigators said the boat stuck an unknown object and three passengers were thrown overboard. Two made it to shore but one did not. None were wearing life jackets.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big catfish, first fish, or a prize bass? Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to [email protected]