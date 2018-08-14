Outdoors notebook

The five kayak fatalities recorded already this year equals the total for the past two years.

In 2016 there were three kayak deaths and one canoe fatality. In 2016 there were two kayak fatalities and one canoe fatality.

Officials say the reason for the increase in accidents is due to the surge in kayaking popularity. Thousands of people are taking up kayaking, and many are unfamiliar with safety precautions and regulations.

Kayaking rules are detailed in the Tennessee Boating Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.

Elk raffle: Aug. 15 is the deadline for purchasing a raffle ticket for this fall’s elk hunt. The $10 tickets can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

The raffle permit winner, along with winners of the TWRA’s blind-draw permits, will be announced in coming weeks.

Friends of NRA: The annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Expo Center. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

Hunter Ed reminder: anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including some on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who fail to complete the class in time for hunting season. Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting Guide, available at most outdoors outlets.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at [email protected]