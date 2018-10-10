Firefighters respond to Monday morning house fire

The fire broke out at about 9 a.m. at 3545 Leeville Road.

One resident was taken to a hospital for evaluation due to a pre-existing medical condition and heat exhaustion, but WEMA reported no injuries from the fire.

Fire crews and Wilson County sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive on the scene and were soon joined by other crews including Lebanon firefighters.

Crews found fire hydrants and worked to put out the vehicle fire and the second story of the home where the fire had spread.

Crews worked for four hours to extinguish the fire, which had rendered the home unsafe after the fire worked through the second floor.

WEMA fire investigators had the cause and origin under investigation.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. workers and Rehab 23 volunteers were dispatched to the scene, as well as Lebanon fire’s rapid intervention team.