Wilson firefighters help fight Rutherford house fire

According to Rutherford County officials, Rutherford and Almaville Volunteer Fire Rescue Department crews responded to the two-story house home at about 4:45 a.m. where they found flames coming from the back of home.

The family was able to get out safely, but the fire quickly overtook the house and threatened nearby sheds and a large propane tank.

Rutherford County fire Chief Larry Farley called in assistance from WEMA, Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department, Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department, LaVergne Fire Department and Christiana Volunteer Fire Department.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. workers and Rehab 23 volunteers also responded to the scene.

Couchville Pike was closed to all traffic as firefighters controlled and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported. A Rutherford County fire investigator had the fire under investigation.