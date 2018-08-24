Fire destroys hay barn near Watertown

Crews arrived at about 1 p.m. and found a pole-style barn that stored hay about 60 percent involved in fire. The barn was about 50 yards from a house on the property. Firefighters extinguished the barn fire, which was a total loss and protected the home from potential damage.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, deputies spoke to a resident who said he found a small trash pile burning nearby that eventually spread to the barn. Two people were found to be responsible for the fire. They told deputies they thought the fire was out before they left the area near the barn.

While the two people were detained and questioned, no charges were filed against them for the fire.

Deputies, however, charged Danielle Longeway, 34, of Lebanon, who had active warrants for probation violation and failure to appear.

No injuries were reported.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. workers and Rehab 23 volunteers also responded to the scene