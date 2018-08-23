UPDATE: Large scrapyard fire seen across county

A large tire fire that broke out Thursday evening at Lebanon Scrap Metal has been almost completely extinguished after fire crews worked throughout the night to put the fire out with heavy equipment. According to Lebanon fire Assistant Chief Jason Baird, the pile is still smoking but should be completely out today.



A large fire broke out at Lebanon Scrap Metal and Parts on Cainsville Road Thursday evening, with a large black smoke plume reportedly seen as far away as the Smyrna airport.

Lebanon firefighters, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, Lebanon police and Wilson County sheriff’s deputies all responded, and the fire was contained.

The fire was concentrated in a large pile of tires, and according to Lebanon fire Assistant Chief Jason Baird, poses no threat to the surrounding areas.

Baird also said the smoke poses no risk to the public, although Lebanon firefighters will continue to monitor air conditions.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but said the fire is expected burn for at least one day until it is completely extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

