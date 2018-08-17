Early morning fire destroys Lebanon home

The fire started at about 2:12 a.m. in the home at 739 Shipper Road.

Lebanon and Wilson Emergency Management Agency firefighters responded and arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the back of the home. The main structure was under construction with stud walls, but no drywall in place. According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, the building was used to store construction equipment and material and was deemed a total loss.

The owner lived in the rear section of the building, where the fire originated, but no injuries were reported. The owner told firefighters he had another place to stay.