Wilson County 911 Board prepares for remodel, upgrades

Wilson County 911 officials met July 31 with representatives from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson Emergency Management Agency and Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown police, along with Watertown volunteer firefighters.

The meeting addressed the challenges and plans to implement colocation, which will centralize emergency service calls and locate them under one roof. According to 911 director Karen Moore, the meeting was positive and said the TBI was impressed and supportive of the progress made by Wilson County 911. Plans to build a radio tower were also discussed to allow law enforcement to better community across the county.

Moore also said Wilson County 911 also met with Sumner County Economic Development and Sumner Emergency Communications Center to discuss 911 call contingency routing plans, which allow Sumner County agencies to take calls from Wilson County and vice versa until backup services could be reached.

Moore also said the Wilson County Geographic Information Systems participants and committee members requested appropriation of funds to have new aerial maps made next spring at a cost of no more than $16,000. The board approved it unanimously.

Moore said 911 officials plan to consider office spaces when the 911 center is remodeled, a project that could take up to six months when it’s started at the end of the year.

Moore also said the reduced pressure backflow preventer valve at the 911 office failed inspection will be replaced, with an estimated cost of $985. Reduced pressure zone valve assemblies are used to protect water supplies from contamination or pollution.

Moore told the board about a truck that hit a utility pole in front of the 911 building recently. She said the building never lost power or phone service, but she decided to move services to WEMA and test its backup site and also started the 911 center’s generator. Moore said it was a good test of the procedures used to ensure 911 services are not interrupted for citizens. Moore also suggested the building remodel include guardrails in front of the building to minimize future damage to the building and services.

Moore also said she was selected to participate in the Registered Public-Safety Leadership Program through a scholarship from the Tennessee Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials. The scholarship was for $995, and the program will begin in April.

The board granted permission to publish a request for a new data logger for the hosted controller. The board will next meet Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office in Lebanon.