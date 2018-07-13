New Lebanon fire hall nears completion

The $2.6 million station will service a growing area of Lebanon, according to fire Chief Chris Dowell.

“This area down this way is really picking up. With just the plans that I have and all the houses around here, it’s probably about 4,000 people,” Dowell said.

About 12-15 firefighters will stay at the station in 24-hour shifts. The station is outfitted with a dispatch center, bathrooms, kitchen, bunks, a recreation area, washer and dryer, workout room and engine bay.

Dowell said when complete, the station would have one large fire engine and one brush rescue truck.

The station should begin operations around mid-August.