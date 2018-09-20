Blackwell to lead Wilson Bank & Trust office

Blackwell joined Wilson Bank & Trust in 2015, and has served as the assistant branch manager at the Leeville office for the past three years.

“On any day, Parker could have been found running a teller window, opening a new account, closing a loan or doing whatever else is needed,” said regional president Amelia Vance. “We’re excited to add his skill set, work ethic and dedication to our Walmart team.”

Blackwell worked in financial services for more than five years and previously worked at Republic Finance in Georgia and SunTrust. He graduated from the University of West Georgia with a degree in business administration.

Blackwell lives in Lebanon and enjoys playing golf, painting and photographing downtown Nashville. He can be reached at 615-443-6293 or [email protected]

The Walmart office is at 615 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is one of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings. The bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.