Edward Jones ranks among Fortune 500 again

It’s the firm’s sixth consecutive appearance on the annual list, which is published by Fortune magazine.

Fortune magazine ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue. Edward Jones moved up 27 spots to No. 376 on the list with nearly $7.6 billion in revenue for 2016.

“Edward Jones is proud of the growth that earns us a place on this prestigious list year after year,” said Lankford. “Our success comes from serving our clients based upon building trusted relationships and our promise to partner together through all that life brings. We strive to deliver a superior experience that earns our clients’ loyalty and makes a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 16,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit edwardjones.com for more information.