Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee celebrates 40 years of feeding the hungry

Since 1978, Second Harvest has grown from a 160,000-pound operation to distribute more than 32 million pounds of food annually across 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.

While the food bank’s main location is in Nashville, the nonprofit organization reaches citizens throughout Middle and West Tennessee for the delivery of food through its 490 partner agencies. To meet the growing hunger demand in the region, Second Harvest plans to open regional distribution centers in Rutherford and Benton counties.

“Many people do not know that partner agencies located in counties outside of Nashville receive much of their food from Second Harvest,” said Jaynee Day, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “By volunteering, donating money and food and joining us in our work, citizens from all walks of life across Middle and West Tennessee can help us address the pressing need that affects one-in-eight of our neighbors, with one-in-five of them being children.”

A recent 2018 Map the Meal Gap study found 9.7 percent of people in Wilson County suffer from food insecurity, which means they don’t know where they will get their next meal. Second Harvest currently partners with Joseph’s Storehouse at 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon.

“After 40 years, Second Harvest still exists for one purpose – to feed hungry people in our communities. And with our partner agencies and volunteers, we will not stop until everyone who is hungry has access to nutritious food,” Day said.

For 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission to feed hungry people and find innovative ways to solve hunger issues in local communities. As a private, nonprofit and tax-exempt organization, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to about 490 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission and programs, visit secondharvestmidtn.org.