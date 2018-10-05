45th-annual Gospel Music Fest upcoming in November

Feature groups for the evening will be Midnight Cry, Mercy Road, Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, the New Journey Quartet and a ’50s group known as Debbie and the Doowops.

“Join us for a great night of gospel music,” VanHook said. “You’ll be glad you did.”

VanHook said seating will be limited with no reserved seats.

Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four or more people. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty at 1104 W. Main St. in Lebanon or at the CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

For more information, call VanHook at 615-477-2984.