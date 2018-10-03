Mt. Juliet plans pastors’ luncheon

City officials want to gather the different preachers together to say thank you for all they do for the community. This will also give the pastors a chance to network and share information about their food pantries, clothes closets and other charitable works they do within the county.

“This came about from Commissioner Ray Justice,” said City Manager Kenny Martin. “It was his idea, with the mayor and commission, of course. We’re wanting to get as many pastors as we can. If the pastors can’t come, then an associate pastor or representative of the church. We hope it’s 60, 70 or however many it can be.”

Martin said the city wants to bring them all together, “since they work with their different congregations to make our community better. Regardless of what our individual beliefs are, we all have to work together. What better way to get them all together to socialize and just love on them. We’ll tell them, ‘We want to feed you and take an hour of your time to tell you how much we appreciate you.’”

Martin said he hopes the gathering is something that the city can do annually or even quarterly.

“They’re working will all these different people, but they’re working with people who are hurting in a lot of ways,” Martin said. “What better way to get these pastors together so they can hear from other folks, like city folks, about how we can better serve our constituents.”

At each Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting, a pastor gives the invocation and leads the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. They are also given a few moments to speak about their church.

“We have a very good relationship with all of our pastors, but we want to make a better one,” he said.

Martin said he wants the pastors to RSVP to the city so they will have a head count for the people who will attend.

A local business plans to donate food, so the city will not be out any money.

Martin said the event is not a political one.

“That’s why it’s open to anyone and everyone,” he said. “We just want to gather them together and say, ‘thank you.’”

The event will take place Oct. 23 at noon at Charlie Daniels Park at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet.

For more information or to RSVP, email Sharon Bachelier at [email protected] or call 615-773-6204.