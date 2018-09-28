5th-annual Fellowship House fundraiser dinner upcoming

It’s the only fundraiser the Fellowship House, a transitional house for men at 206 S. College St. holds each year. Funds are needed to continue expansion to keep up with the growing demand in Wilson County.

Judge David Durham will be a brief keynote speaker. The dinner will be dedicated to the memory of Larry Locke, former board chairman and longtime supporter of the Fellowship House.

The dinner will consist of fried catfish or chicken and all the trimmings for $25 per plate, and the total amount will be tax deductible.

“Last year, we had about 150-people attend,” said Fellowship House board chairman David Denney. “The dinner, our only fundraising event, has continued to grow and is a huge success. But, as Wilson County and Lebanon continue to explode in population, the demand for our services dictates that we expand. That takes money, and this is our only way to raise funds. We are not subsidized or affiliated with any organization.

The Fellowship House is home for 10 men, who mostly come from incarceration or drug court and battle addiction to drugs, alcohol or both. Once released from jail, most have nowhere to go and few belongings. If they return to a life on the streets, most will end back up in jail.

The Fellowship House is more than just a transition house. At least 22 meetings are held each week, and there is a daily Bible study daily at 7:25 a.m. On Sunday, an extended Bible study called “Chicken Church” starts at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome, and a free chicken dinner is served to all who attend. All meetings are open to anyone who needs a meeting, seeks to maintain a clean and sober life or in early recovery or wanting to start.

“On the surface, we provide a bed, clean living space, hot showers and the necessities of living,” said board chairman David Denney. But actually, we provide a lot more. We encourage work on the spiritual side, as well as the physical side. So many of the men coming in here have nothing. They are financially, physically and often spiritually bankrupt. Our job is to get them started on the road – the right road – back. Without that, most return to the streets and continue to be a financial drain on the community and the county.

“We need money. But our main focus is and should remain on serving the community by providing a safe, structured environment for men who have nowhere else to go but back to the streets and a life of addiction and usually crime. Sometime in the future, if we are to even come close to keeping pace with the demand, we are going to have to expand both our housing and our meeting facilities. That is a substantial, financial endeavor. We have no way of doing that without community support. Our board members are strictly volunteers. Nobody gets paid. All the money goes right into the expansion and upkeep of the Fellowship House.

“The food and fellowship are great. It would be hard to get a better meal and visit with old friends for that price anywhere The catfish or chicken dinner with all the trimmings is Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. The cost is just $25 a plate and it is tax deductible. Come join us for an hour or two of food and fellowship. We will treat you so many ways, you will have to like some of them, and we won’t bore you with long-winded speeches.”

Chuck Keel, director of operations, said, “The coffee pot is always on. We are open from 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., 365 days a year. Anyone is welcome to come as long as they behave. The men who live here have rules they have to follow. They are given a guide, a structure that will, if they adhere to the rules, in many cases, lead them back to a real life – a clean, productive and sober life.”

For more information, call 615-449-3891.