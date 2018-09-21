Living Sent Ministries hears from House, Pratt

Retired Gen. John Pickler introduced Ryan House who shared a God story and Pastor Jeff Pratt from Immanuel Baptist Church who proclaimed the message. Pratt told the group about how to have a winning attitude in all aspects of life and also shared about how God had used wrestling and athletics in his life as a young man and how that helped him as an adult. He made the point that, “with Christ as our captain, we as Christians are on a winning team.”

Living Sent Ministries’ purpose is to inspire and equip business and professional leaders to live out their Christian faith. It’s about connecting Sunday to Monday.

The Lebanon men’s group meets on the second Thursday of each month from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Wilson Bank & Trust’s main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Men are welcome and encouraged to attend the free event.

For more information, contact chair Clark Boyd at [email protected] or co-chairs Mark Taylor at [email protected] or Bill Bryson at [email protected]

The next meeting will be Oct. 11.