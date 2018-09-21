Jeff Pratt: Pressures of sports, school, ministry

I remember getting frustrated that moms and dads would rather have their students involved in travel teams than Wednesday night discipleship. Then I became the parent of a son recruited to play college football. I hope that my story will help you gain some insight from the other side of the picture.

Shortly after my son’s junior season, he began receiving letters from colleges across the country interested in him playing football. We were both excited about the possibility and began working toward that goal. Weekly, the letters would come in from Harvard, Holy Cross, Penn and Middle Tennessee State University, just to name a few. He even received a handwritten letter from a coach at Michigan.

He began training hard for the combines that he would attend that summer. He chose to go to combines of schools that he would consider playing for and he and I hit the road. It was one of the greatest summers of my life. We travelled from college to college, and I watched him compete with some of the best athletes in the country.

As he finished his senior season, I could tell his mind was changing about playing college football. I told him we would wait until signing weekend to make a decision.

When that weekend rolled around, he told me that he had decided not to play college football. He said he was enough without it. He did not need football to make him who he was. While I was proud of his resolve and maturity, I was devastated on the inside. I would never see my son play football again.

I tell you that story so you can understand the other side of that journey. Yes, my son and I missed some Wednesday nights that summer and even some Sundays. But this was not a situation of a dad prioritizing football over Jesus; it was a dad trying to do everything he could do to give his son the opportunity to do something he loved. My son didn’t abandon Jesus or the church; as a matter of fact, he and I had more spiritual conversations that summer than we probably ever have. It was a season of life that demanded more time than normal out of his life.

What did he and I both need that summer from the church? What we both needed was encouragement and support. At the time, I was serving in a church with a great group of youth workers, and inevitably every Wednesday night they would ask my son how things were going. They loved on him as he was walking through an important and difficult time in his life. They loved me and encouraged me as I was trying to help navigate my son through those waters. And when he decided not to play college football, I needed them even more.

You have parents in your student ministry who are walking through similar situations with their students. They are pursuing opportunities for their students because they love them and want the best for them. Do we have parents who seem to be out of balance? Of course we do. But even in those situations, most parents are trying to pursue what’s best for their children.

Step in the gap, lock arms with moms and dads and walk with them through these situations. Don’t get offended by their absence and don’t judge a parent based on what you might perceive about their parenting skills. Love them, equip them and support them. If you will do that, you will never have a problem with parents who serve in your ministry, and more than that you will support parents in their role as the primary spiritual developers of their students.

Jeff Pratt is a pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.