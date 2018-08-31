Tickets still available for Stars Go Dim concert to benefit Charis Health

Charlie Brooks with State Farm and Zaxby’s in Lebanon are sponsors of the event, and all proceeds will benefit Charis Health Center.

“We can still accommodate group seating for church groups if they call us,” said John Arredondo, Charis Health Center’s executive director. “Last year’s fundraising concert was a sellout, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets now.”

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by contacting Charis Health Center at 615-773-5785, or at eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-live-in-concert-tickets-45938851341.

The Stars Go Dim fundraising concert will be featured on one of the most visible billboards in Music City for a week leading up to the event. The concert will be promoted on the billboard at the Broadway-West End split 27 through Sept. 2, courtesy of Blackbird Media.

This is the second year Word Entertainment has partnered with Charis Health Center to bring a popular contemporary Christian act to the Capitol Theatre. In 2017, We Are Messengers played to a standing-room-only crowd, and this year’s concert featuring Stars Go Dim promises to be an equally memorable event.

Formed in 2007 as a mainstream pop band, today Stars Go Dim is the moniker for Christian pop artist and songwriter Chris Cleveland. After years at the helm of an acclaimed independent secular band and more than a decade leading worship at Tulsa’s Asbury United Methodist Church—one of America’s largest congregations—Cleveland found success in the Christian format with his self-titled debut album. The singer has garnered three Top 5 hits and a massive No. 1 radio smash with “You Are Loved.” In addition, Stars Go Dim has toured with for King & Country, Lauren Daigle and Phil Wickham, among others, and has been featured on the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular. Poised to release new music throughout 2018, Stars Go Dim’s latest single, “Heaven On Earth,” is available at all digital service providers

Charis Health Center is a nonprofit faith-based primary care clinic with no political affiliation that provides primary health care to uninsured residents in Middle Tennessee. Many hardworking people in the local community cannot afford health insurance, and Charis serves these individuals and families in the coverage gap.

Through clinic locations in Mt. Juliet and Gladeville, Charis provides routine examinations, assessments and basic laboratory testing. There is a $25 copay for an office visit. A well-woman exam, including a free mammogram referral, is $40.

Often, patients struggle with multiple life challenges in addition to their health, and the Charis staff and volunteers strive to meet physical, mental and spiritual needs. Charis Health Center is #BringingTheMissionHome.