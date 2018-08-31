Lebanon Church of God to celebrate 116th birthday

The celebration theme will be “Preparing for the harvest” from Luke 10:2. Elder George Bullock, a Columbia native, and the congregation from East 8th Street Church of God in Columbia will be the special guests. Dinner will be served following the morning service.

Lebanon Church of God held its first services in the summer 1902 under the leadership of the late Bishop John Riley Inman on Cedar Street. Inman was a minister in the Presbyterian church on Cedar Street and also a teacher.

Bishop A.J. Valentine, who was pastor for 35 years, died in May 2017, and the church is currently under the leadership of Elder Lavan B. Thomas.