Tim Johnson: There are plenty of questions about eternity

The other morning, I am laid in bed and thoughts came to mind, “Will we sleep in heaven? We’ll have perfect bodies, so I reckon we will not need to sleep. There will be food, but again with perfect bodies will we need nutrition? I don’t think so, because if we did not eat or ate the wrong things, our bodies would no longer be perfect. Then again, will there be non-perfect things to eat?”

Because of these and more questions, we often run the “What if...?” question with eternity like we do with winning the lottery. There are some things God tells us, but there are many things He has left out of the narrative.

One reason God leaves so much information about eternity unmentioned is because we cannot even imagine much of it, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him,” 1 Corinthians 2:9. Also, Isaiah 64:4 says, “For since the beginning of the world men have not heard, nor perceived by the ear, neither hath the eye seen, O God, beside thee, what he hath prepared for him that waiteth for him.”

How will we appear to others?

At first, Mary Magdalene did not recognize Jesus on resurrection morning. She had been weeping, so her eyes were full of tears. Knowing He had been crucified three days earlier, she was not expecting to see Him, but as soon as she heard His voice, she knew who He was (John 20:11-18). The Apostles had no problem recognizing Him. Therefore, using Christ as the example, we will probably look similar to how we look here. However, since it is a glorified, perfect body, it would stand to reason there would be no wrinkles, gray hair or any sign of age.

Often in the “what if” sessions of eternity, people talk about asking Jesus a bunch of questions. However, it appears our knowledge of things will be greatly increased, “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: Now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known,” 1 Corinthians 13:12.

Putting together, knowing as we are known, and the ability to recognize people raises another question, “Will we need to introduce ourselves to others or will we recognize those that we never knew on earth? Will, I recognize Joe Smith, a normal man, who lived from 1643-1701?”

One question my daughter has asked is, “Will there be children there? And if so, who will take care of them. Are children who pass away children in heaven or adults?”

These questions I do not have an answer. I do know babies do go to heaven if they pass away. David’s first child with Bathsheba dies, and the Bible tells us the child will not return to David, but David will one day, “go to him” (2 Samuel 12:23).

As I mentioned before, the Bible tells us some things of eternity but not everything. But the most critical thing the Scripture tells us about heaven is how to get there.

All of us are sinners. We all have disobeyed God (Romans 3:10, 23; 6:23). Sin separates us from God (Isaiah 59:2). We cannot save ourselves; God is the only one capable of providing the sacrifice needed to wash our sins away (Isaiah 59:1, Ephesians 2:8-9).

God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to this earth to be the payment for our sins. He did this by dying on the cross as the Lamb of God, which takes away the sin of the world.

When we stop trying to save ourselves through good works, religious ceremony or whatever else, and place our faith in His sacrifice for our sins. God will save our souls and take us to heaven someday.

We will need to wait until eternity begins to have all our questions about heaven answered. Where is your faith? Where is your trust? Where will you spend eternity? That is a question only you can answer. Will you answer it correctly?

Preacher Tim Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County, Indiana. Email him at [email protected] Sermons and archived Preacher’s Points may be found at preacherspoint.wordpress.com.