Rob Long: We don’t wanna grow up

Jesus says we are to receive the kingdom of God like a little child. This is surprising. It must have surprised the disciples who tried to keep the children away. Jesus said, “Let them come to me for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.”

So, what does it mean to receive the kingdom like a child? The children brought to Jesus had no list of accomplishments, flashy resumes or letters behind their names. They didn’t have perfect worship service attendance. They weren’t participating in a Bible reading program. I’ve heard that in Jesus’ day children were ranked a little higher than animals in the social order. They took much and gave little.

These children were at the right place at the right time with the right person.

As far as I can tell, babies don’t sit and contemplate whether or not they have earned someone’s acceptance; which is why Jesus said that we need to receive the kingdom like them. None of us can earn kingdom residency. We are given a spot in the kingdom; you only have to receive it. It is given by the gift of Jesus’ blood poured out on the cross and the hope of the resurrection.

Sadly, a store recently closed its doors. Its song included the line, “I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys-R-Us kid.” On the one hand, Christians need to grow up and eat the solid food of the kingdom. On the other hand, Christians should cling to the jingle, “I don’t wanna grow up.”

Christians are to be childlike in our understanding of what we bring to the table. As of yet, my 2 year old hasn’t paid the electric bill. We may learn tons, do many wonderful things, give thousands generously, yet our participation in the kingdom of God is a gift.

When we internalize Jesus’ teaching here or “receive the kingdom like a child,” we better position ourselves to be channels of God’s grace to others. Since we can’t earn our kingdom citizenship, we don’t have the authority to condemn or demean others. Jesus said, “don’t judge, or you to will be judged.”

Unfortunately, Christians have hurt many people over the years. Yes, Christians have done immense good – hospitals were started by Christians – through the years, but we can’t deny that followers of Jesus have done harm, as well. We’ve been judgmental, legalistic and mean. With this in mind, as Christians it is imperative our first move be love. Even when people view the world and its issues differently than us in areas such as politics, doctrine, homosexuality and racial concerns, our go-to response should be love. Receiving the kingdom like a child means we’re humble before God and His image-bearing creatures.

Are we gracious to ourselves? Do we need to knock down the scaffolding of having it all together? None of us really have “it all together” do we? Can we embrace vulnerability like Jesus did in his willingness to go to the cross? Am I being gracious to like my spouse, children, co-workers and friends? Am I willing to cut others some slack?

Of course, I hope we all will “grow up into him who is the head, that is, Christ” (Ephesians 4:15). I think a central principle to living in the kingdom of God is this. As we grow in Him, we come to realize more and more how desperate we are for His love, teaching, grace and mercy. Jesus said, “Anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.” It’s in that sense that “I don’t wanna grow up.”

Rob Long is the preaching minister at Maple Hill Church of Christ in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month who writes a column.