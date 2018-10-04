State’s largest scarecrow festival to open in Granville

It’s the sixth-annual scarecrow festival with a new feature of characters of the 1950s.

The annual festival is unique in that it features 100 real-looking scarecrows of historical characters of the nations, as well as the town of Granville. This year’s new features are 1950s couples, Ricky and Lucy from “I Love Lucy Show,” the Peanuts gang from the 1950s, lifestyles of the 1950s and more.

All the historical buildings inside and out are decorated with the lifelike characters, and the entire town is decorated with 350 traditional scarecrows. The Sutton Homestead Historic Home and Pioneer Village features unique scarecrows as visitors step back in time. Visitors will receive a scarecrow guide who leads them through Main Street and tells the story of each scarecrow. When visitors arrive at the Sutton Homestead and Pioneer Village, they will receive a second guide with admission to Sutton Homestead and Pioneer Village. Enjoy the many creative and diverse life-like historical characters and traditional scarecrows as they tell stories and connect to the past. Memory Lane is a special feature for children as it tells the story of the Wizard of Oz, Bambi, Pinocchio, Dumbo and the Peanuts gang.

As visitors take their walk in the small rural riverboat town, they will meet legends of Tennessee, National legends and characters of the town of Granville.

Lunch is served each day at Sutton General Store, shopping at shops of Granville, Granville Museum, featuring memories of the 1950s and the Tennessee Museum Traveling Exhibit, “I Have a Voice: Tennessee African American Music Heritage,” historic home decorated in the 1950s with an “I Love Lucy” traveling exhibit, and 1950s automobiles in the antique car museum.

Granville will also play host to arts and craftsmen demonstrations each day in the Pioneer Village with different craftsmen each day, as well as featured craftsmen who will demonstrate wood crafts, broom making, basket weaving, weaving, chair bottoming, blacksmith, Native American crafts.

Also open in October will be Morrowboro arts and crafts, Clover Street ceramics, quilt shop and the Granville Arts and Cultural Center. Granville will also feature the Granville Fall Celebration on Saturday with a full day of jazz, bluegrass, country and gospel music, craftsmen festival, quilt festival, crafts, children’s events, food and more.

Visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151 for more information.