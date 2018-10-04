Jazz on the Cumberland set for Saturday in Granville

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with the Jackson County High School Jazz Band.

The Big Band Sound will play at 11:30 a.m. and RendeGroove from the 101st Airborne Division Band at 1 p.m. A veterans’ appreciation service to honor 1950s veterans will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the Blue Brokers will play at 2:45 p.m.

Historic boat rides by Granville Paddle and Board will be featured with 45-minute boat rides with tales of Granville from a water perspective for $15 per person. For reservations, call 615-714-4977.

The celebration will also feature a full day of music at the Pruett Stage with gospel music at 10 a.m., featuring New Life Quartet, Beyond the Call and Immanuel Baptist Church choir, Community Kidz Choir at 10:45 a.m., Linwood Road at 11:30 a.m.,

Tex R Cana at 12:15 p.m., Heart & Soul with 1950s music at 1 p.m., Tex R Cana at 2:30 p.m., Heart & Sould with 1950s music at 3:30 p.m. and Joe Holt & The Short Mountain Boys Bluegrass Band at 4 p.m. The day will conclude with the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour Bluegrass Dinner Show with dinner at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with warmup show at 6 p.m. and radio taping at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations are required by calling 931-653-4151.

The Granville Fall Celebration will also feature the grand opening of the sixth-annual Granville Scarecrow Festival, which will continue through Oct. 27, Ralph Maddux Memorial Motorcycle Show, Granville Quilt Festival, Old-Time Craftsmen Festival, "I Have A Voice" Tennessee African-American Heritage Exhibit from Tennessee State Museum, “I Love Lucy” Traveling Exhibit at Historic Sutton Home and memories of the 1950s. The celebration will feature craft booths, food, children’s rides, a petting zoo and more.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.