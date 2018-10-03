The Hermitage’s Fall Fest to open this weekend with free admission

The festival will be free to the public.

Fall Fest at the Hermitage will be a weekend of art, music and history. Proceeds from the festival benefit the many projects and programs at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

This year’s family friendly event will include nearly more than 60 artists and craftsmen, live music and the Ajax’s family area, where children and adults can participate in historical and cultural activities. The family area will include a musical petting zoo from the Country Music Hall of Fame, a puppet truck, featuring Nashville Public Library’s Wishing Chair Productions, face painting and more. Food and drink vendors will also be onsite to offer fare.

“Fall Fest is one of our most well-attended events of the year as it combines family-friendly seasonal activities with arts and historical appreciation,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. “This weekend is a great opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy fall in Tennessee.”

Admission to the event is free to the public, and all proceeds from the festival will benefit Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. The festival will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Museum admission is not included with entry to Fall Fest. For more information on Fall Fest, visit fallfestatthehermitage.com. For a complete calendar of events at the Hermitage, visit thehermitage.com/events.