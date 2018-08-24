Pregnant pig steals the show at the fair

Squeakers is an 18-month-old sow who gave birth to 10 piglets on Wednesday night, and six survived. Throughout the fair, Squeakers was seen and continued to be viewed by people from across Wilson County to the Ukraine, Australia, Chile, Ireland and across the African continent, thanks to a live video feed set up by Edwards Feed.

The first piglet born, a male, was named Hale after Hale Moss, longtime Wilson County Promotions president, who died last year. The last surprise piglet born, also a male, was named Randall after Randall Clemons, current Wilson County Promotions president. The other piglets were named after Wilson County Fair staff and volunteers.

The live feed had more than 1 million views, and allows people from around the world to learn and witness the natural birth of pigs and be able to ask questions and learn about pig and piglet care.

Jennifer Apala, a farmer and Squeakers’ owner, said some of the people who were able to come see Squeakers were agriculture science students who told her about the value of the ability to watch the process of labor and birth in person and on the live stream as opposed to just reading about it in a textbook.

“Their AG class is learning about animal rights, and so they got to incorporate the live feed into their lesson today, so they got to be a little more hand-on than just reading from a book,” Apala said.

Tim Edwards, owner of Edwards Feed said the goal of Squeakers at the fair, along with two other pregnant pigs and two pregnant goats, is focused on education.

Edwards said people witnessing the process and challenges of care for pregnant livestock is a great learning opportunity, and he addressed the goal to have a permanent birthing barn at the fairgrounds.

“We’ve got a vision to do more than pigs, to have horses, cows and goats, and to educate the public of what it’s all about,” Edwards said.

Due to the excitement that surrounds Squeakers and her new piglets, the Wilson County Fair set up a GoFundMe page to fund the creation of a permanent birthing barn with the goal to raise $100,000.