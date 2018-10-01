Students study strawberries for science

Armstrong and his students planted strawberries and will take care of them throughout the year. They also plan to conduct a growth experiment as part of a partnership with Lebanon Wastewater Management and Rockwood Recycling.

The experiment involves biochar, a carbon-rich charcoal amendment that can be added to soils to boost crop yields and water retention, which is a byproduct of the gasification process that takes place at Rockwood Recycling. Rockwood’s efforts actually create the energy used to fuel Lebanon Wastewater Management. Rockwood donated the biochar to Friendship, which has half of their crop of 500 plants growing without any biochar and the other with the biochar tilled into the ground.

“This is the third and fourth grades, and the strawberry project is their project-based learning example for the year. They’re planting [last Wednesday], so this is a big day,” Armstrong said. “We’ve had some of my environmental science high school kids help to make the ridges and the rows and do a lot of the work to get it prepped, and I’ve had some of the third and fourth graders out earlier to teach them how to do the irrigation, but they’re really excited to put the strawberries in the ground.”

Armstrong hopes the students will get a better understanding of not only the process of planting the strawberry plants, but also understand the complexity of life and how everything from the makeup of the soil to the invasiveness of insects and other pests can affect the crops.

“It’s really a neat project because it ties in with so many cross-curriculum concepts. With the third and fourth grades, they got to choose which group they would be in. Some of them are farmers, and they’re responsible for learning about the process, putting the plants in the ground and the irrigation. Some of them are scientists, and they’re going to solve any of our problems that we have if there are pests that are eating them or if there’s any kind of problem. They’re going to be the ones doing the research to make sure that our strawberry plants remain healthy.

Armstrong even branched out to teach his students about the economics of their yield, while reserving a portion of the plants for the purpose of charity to remind his students while their curriculum is important, there is always room for to share and extend kindness in anything they do.

“Then, we have the bankers. The bankers are the ones who handle the finances. They have to keep track of how much the strawberry plants cost, how much the drip tip costs, how much the black plastic costs and then decide how we’re going to sell the strawberry plants in order to make a profit. And the last group – my favorite group – is the givers. We have one row of our five rows that are dedicated to doing something good to uplift someone else’s day, so that group gets to decide how we’re going to use those strawberries to bring joy and happiness to another person.”

Armstrong has incorporated the same type of project in his class for about 10 years, but this is the first time he partnered with Lebanon Wastewater Management and Rockwood Recycling, an effort that will show his students the far-reaching impact of a little plant when they see the final results of their hard work and experiment at the end of the school year.