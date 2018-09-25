Watertown Elementary School principal retires

Christian shared an inspirational poem with teachers and administrators and said she’s eager to spend more time with her horses and less time at work. Wilson County Schools’ officials said she’s served as an educator for more than 39 years.

“Christian has not only earned the respect of her colleagues over the years, but she’s also been a fixture in the Watertown community for quite some time,” said Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson in a statement. “Her presence in there will definitely be missed.”

Christian’s retirement took effect immediately, and the search for her replacement started, as well, according to Johnson. In the interim, Donna Shaffer, first-year Watertown assistant principal, will lead the school on an interim basis.