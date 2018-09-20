logo

Vol State announces new president’s ambassadors

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 12:00 PM

Volunteer State Community College has a new group of president’s ambassadors for the new school year. 

The ambassadors represent the college at events, conduct campus tours and help with public relations. Students selected for the president’s ambassadors scholarship program go through a rigorous vetting and interview process. Successful candidates are selected from more than 2,000 eligible students. 

To be eligible for the program students must have a cumulative 3.0 grade-point average and have completed at least 12 college-level credit hours at Vol State. The scholarship covers full tuition and fees at the in-state rate, as well as a $300 per semester book stipend.  Students selected serve a one-year term.

