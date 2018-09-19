Lebanon schools report strong numbers in achievement

Nancy Ash, director of teaching learning, reported Lebanon schools ranked above state averages in all categories with the district in the 79th percentile for third through fifth graders in English language arts and sixth through eighth graders in the 65th percentile.

Math scores showed third through fifth graders were in the 87th percentile while sixth through eighth graders were in the 79th percentile.

Science scores were in the 85th percentile for third through fifth graders graders and in the 84th percentile for sixth through eighth graders.

The board approved the purchase of property at the intersection of Hartmann Drive and Coles Ferry Pike that will be part of property for the district’s newest elementary school, which does not yet have a projected date to open.

The additional property is 7.3 acres with a price of $255,000, which was negotiated down from an initial asking price of $1 million, and will allow the school to have an entrance and exit on Hartmann Drive. The property backs up to the main property that is 56 acres and was bought for $1.3 million.

Director of Schools Scott Benson said there would continue to be an emphasis to teach the standards to the growing population of students. That population has increased to 3,903 students, 76 more than last year.

The board also approved updates and revisions to recently adopted Tennessee School Board Association policies, including policies to do background checks on existing employees every five years, a zero-tolerance stance on aggravated assault that results in bodily injury and the ability to engage in corporal punishment with a parent’s permission.

The board approved future overnight trips for Walter J. Baird and Winfree Bryant middle schools to the National Beta Club Convention and an overnight trip for Winfree Bryant students who will go to Washington, D.C. in March.

The board also presented students from the Beta Club at Water J. Baird Middle School with certificates of achievement after the students represented the school at the national Beta Club convention.

The board was given copies of Craig Colquitt’s book “JoJo! What Happened to Your Hair?” which will be given to each of the Lebanon schools’ libraries.