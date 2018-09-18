Shop Springs School alumni celebrate 100th anniversary

They shared old memories of the past and new thoughts of the present and future. One of those memories was “when a student got a spanking at school for bad behavior, they got another one when they got home.”

Judy Harris, a member of the 1960 class, said, “We had good teachers.”

Harris said teachers were selected carefully. They had to have pure character. Most attended the Protestant church and contributed their services to the “moral uplift of the pupils and the community.”

Those who attended Shop Springs School said teachers made it a good place to attend at that time in history. The school was established in 1918 and steadily grew in character and attendance since its opening day. There were nearly 200 students who represented some of the most prominent counties in Tennessee.

The school was organized the purpose to give each student an equal opportunity. Shop Spring State High School was not a financial undertaking. The organization was aimed to make character rather than money. Many of the students who attended could not afford to go to an expensive school. The spirit of the school neither recognized nor tolerated social distinction in the student body. All the students dressed plainly.

It really did not matter what the student looked like, but the most important thing was that they received a good education, the former students said. Teachers made sure that students did their work before they went home. They felt the children’s learning reflected back on them. Many of the adults at the celebration said they were appreciative of that.

The moral ethics and educational standards at the school made it memorable, but all that’s left today are memories after the school shut down in 1969. Former students keep the memories alive at the annual reunion.