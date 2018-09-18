Deputy shows big heart to stop the bleeding

Jones, a 13-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, has served 10 years as a school resource officer and is also a member of the Wilson County Special Response Team, was inspired to take action after he read about The Hartford Consensus, a collaboration of medical and law enforcement professionals who came together to understand how to improve survivability of mass casualty events after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. The group realized most deaths were from bleeding that could be stopped if bleeding control kits were present and if people were trained to use them.

The information, along with a campaign in Georgia called Stop the Bleed Georgia, which with the help of a grant, provided 12 bleeding control kits in every public school in Georgia, inspired Jones to help his school become safer. But Jones didn’t just want to get a few bleeding control kits. He wanted one in every classroom.

“It’s been 19 years since Columbine [mass school shooting in 1999], and a lot has changed since then,” Jones said. “You’ve seen school resource officers become more frequent in schools. And back when Columbine happened, very few schools probably had SROs. Here in Tennessee, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department is one of the first departments to put an SRO in every school. So after Sandy Hook in 2012, we put an SRO in every middle school and elementary school, and we have two in every high school.”

Jones said while an SRO in every school is an important component to school safety, educating everyone on how to respond to life-threatening injuries is crucial. That education extends from teachers and administrators to older students who, in the case of a mass-casualty event, must rely on each other until paramedics can reach them.

“Your first responders are not your first responders,” Jones said. “Your first responders are the bystanders who are around you – anybody who’s around you – so the more people that we can have with the knowledge to apply a tourniquet and, if they have access to one, the more lives we can save. So that was my thinking here in the school; if I can get the equipment here, I can train the people how to use it. You don’t need real medical training to put one of these on. You just have to be able to stop that bleeding.”

Jones sent a letter to parents that asked for help to buy the bleeding control kits. The kits contain two pairs of gloves, a tourniquet, emergency trauma dressing, compressed gauze, trauma scissors, trauma pad, roll of tape and an English/Spanish instruction card.

Jones bought the kits from North American Rescue, a medical supplier out of South Carolina, at a cost of $60 per kit. While Jones encouraged everyone to donate whatever amount they could, he said if everyone just pitched in $2, he could get a kit for every classroom.

He said the response was overwhelming, and Jones ended up with $4,000 within a week, meant every room that children are in – from classrooms to the cafeteria and gym – has a bleeding control kit in reach.

Jones also said while everyone hopes the kits won’t ever have to be used, they will last for years.

Jones said his role is not just to be a law-enforcement figure, but to also support his community by helping them invest in the quality and direction of the school in whatever way possible.

“An SRO carries a lot of different belts from being a counselor to a role model to an actual police officer to being a friend,” Jones said. “And that’s not only to students, but to teachers, too.”

Jones said he has about 75 tourniquets in the school. He was also able to buy several SRO crisis response kits, which include multiple bleeding control kits to address several victims at once and several packages of QuickClot gauze that helps blood clot to seal a wound.

Jones has worked through the Carroll-Oakland School staff to train teachers how to properly apply tourniquets and hopes teachers will continue to learn as much as possible about first aid and share the knowledge with their peers.