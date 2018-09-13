Foreign exchange students learn American values locally

The organization held a meeting last weekend at Cedars of Lebanon State Park, organized by American Field Service public relations officer Barbara Willis and chair Becky Haywood. The purpose of the meeting was for students to learn more about AFS and American values.

American Field Service Intercultural Program is an exchange program for young people 15-18 years old. The program promotes world peace and understanding. Many of the students in the program are from foreign countries. They stay with host families in the United States while they attend school.

“As far as culture shock goes, the family who I stay with does not eat together,” said Zoe Boizaod, an exchange student from France. My family in France eats together. In addition, teachers at Mt. Juliet High School where I attend try to learn about the students. Educators in France do not do that.”

The program started with ambulance drivers in 1947. Young men could not be drafted for World War II if they had a disability. At that time, there were 52 young people in the program.

“Since that time, the program has progressed into an event where American students can study aboard,” said Haywood.

The program’s success has since opened up many opportunities financially. Students can currently apply for scholarships. Those financial awards include National Security Language Initiative and Youth Exchange Study. The deadline for NSLI is Oct. 30 and Dec. 1 for YES.

Anyone who would like to become a part of the action can do so, and more volunteers are needed. To volunteer, fill out an application at afsusa.org-volunteer-withafs.