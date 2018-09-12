Cumberland kicks off 177th academic year

Members of the board of trust, students, faculty, staff and community members gathered to officially kick off the academic year.

Dr. Joy Kimbrell, former interim dean of the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions and current associate professor of nursing, was the macebearer and led the processional of deans and senior university administrators dressed in regalia.

President Paul Stumb, university chaplain Mike Ripski, and Student Government Association president Kayla Sanders offered words of inspiration and encouragement.

Stumb told students “It’s your moment to be reborn a Phoenix.”

The ceremony ended with a recitation of the Cumberland Creed and singing of the alma mater.

The tradition of the “Heart of the Phoenix” immediately followed the ceremony. The tradition entailed students, faculty and staff writing down any fears or concerns about the completion their education or achieving their dreams and placing them in a fire pit to burn.

This year’s enrollment class marked the largest in school history. Official enrollment figures will be made available in the next few weeks.

