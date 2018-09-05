Vol State, Welch College sign transfer agreement

Students can start at Vol State using Tennessee Promise for their first two years and then continue to Welch College for a bachelor’s degree.

“It has been so good working with Vol State to achieve a seamless transfer pathway for their students,” said J. Matthew Pinson, Welch College president. “It’s going to be great having more Vol State graduates attend Welch College for their junior and senior years and complete a bachelor’s degree.”

“We welcome Welch College to Sumner County,” said Vol State president Jerry Faulkner. “This agreement will give our students another option for a clear path to a bachelor’s degree all while staying in Sumner County.”

Welch College began operations in Nashville in 1942 as the Free Will Baptist Bible College. They changed the name to Welch College in 2012 and moved to Sumner County in 2017. Welch College offers more than 40 different programs of study with degrees at the associate, bachelor and master’s degree levels. Volunteer State Community College has more than 100 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer.

For more information, visit welch.edu or volstate.edu.