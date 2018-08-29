School News

SCRANTON, Pa. – Samantha Rae Forney, of Hermitage, was among nearly 600 master’s and doctoral degree recipients at its graduate commencement ceremony May 26 in the Byron Recreation Complex.

Graduates recognized at the ceremony included those who completed their degree requirements in August and December, as well as January and May.

Forney earned a master’s degree in business administration in operations management and marketing from the University of Scranton.

The university conferred five doctor of nursing practice degrees, 46 doctor of physical therapy degrees and more than 540 master’s degrees in various disciplines. Graduates represented several foreign countries and 30 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, among others. The programs with the most graduates at Scranton were the master of business administration, master of accountancy, master of health administration, educational administration and occupational therapy.

Peter J. Danchak, regional president for PNC Bank in northeast Pennsylvania, served as principal speaker and received an honorary degree at the ceremony.

An archived recording of the ceremony may be seen at scranton.edu/eventslive.

Russell recognized by University of Alabama Black Faculty and Staff Association

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Yvonne Russell, of Hermitage, received the Cleo Thomas Award from the University of Alabama’s Black Faculty and Staff Association in March.

The association’s Academic Premier Awards honor University of Alabama students on Black Scholars Day.

The mission of the Black Faculty and Staff Association is to contribute to the betterment of the University of Alabama by serving as an advocate for educational equity, with an emphasis on African-American students and the professional needs of its members. To that end, this organization promotes and provides opportunities for networking among individuals and groups to articulate mutual concerns and advance educational opportunities.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. The University of Alabama is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Wilson County students make Trevecca’s school of graduate, continuing studies dean’s list

NASHVILLE – Trevecca Nazarene University’s school of graduate and continuing studies announced its non-traditional undergraduate students from Wilson County who were named to the dean’s list during the spring semester.

Students from Wilson County named to the dean’s list were Brent Book, of Mt. Juliet; Aron Bornot, of Lebanon; Heidi Boyd, of Hermitage; Megan Brown, of Lebanon; Michael Broyles, of Old Hickory; Christian Castillo, of Mt. Juliet; Ava Chewning, of Mt. Juliet; Brantly Cox, of Lebanon; Jessica Crutchfield, of Old Hickory; Kristie Davis, of Mt. Juliet; Dominique Dozier, of Lascassas; Nicole Hudson, of Lascassas; Hershal Hunt, of Hermitage, Amanda Lotts, of Mt. Juliet; Austin Malone, of Alexandria; Kassie Medlin, of Lebanon; Brittany Miller, of Mt. Juliet; Heather Owens, of Mt. Juliet; Amanda Plumlee, of Lebanon; Otis Robertson, of Lebanon; Jerald Scott, of Hermitage; Marissa Shouse, of Old Hickory; Sandra Stevenson, of Mt. Juliet; Kelly Thomas, of Lebanon; and Gerardo Zuniga, of Mt. Juliet.

To be named to the dean’s list, each non-traditional undergraduate student complete 12 or more hours between Jan. 1 and June 30. Students must also attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale during the timeframe.

Trevecca Nazarene University is a Christian university in the heart of Nashville focused on preparing students for lives of leadership and service. Founded in 1901, Trevecca is committed to holistic education, encouraging students to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually. Located about one mile from downtown Nashville, Trevecca provides a liberal arts education while guiding students to find God’s calling on their lives through traditional undergraduate programs, continuing and graduate studies and online offerings. With students from 44 states and 22 countries, Trevecca offers 15 associate degrees, 83 undergraduate majors, 20 master’s programs, and two doctoral programs, as well as specialist and certificate programs.

Vaughan named to Clemson University president’s list

CLEMSON, S.C. – Grace N. Vaughan, of Hermitage, was named to the president’s list at Clemson University for the spring semester.

Vaughan is a biological sciences major.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average.

Three Wilson County students named to Samford University dean’s list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford University released dean’s list recently for the spring semester, and three Wilson County students were named to the list.

Parker Smith, of Lebanon; Rachel Williams, of Lebanon; and Hailey Keehan, of Mt. Juliet, were named to the dean’s list at Samford University for the spring semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Samford University is a premier nationally ranked Christian university. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th oldest institution of higher education in the United States. U.S. News & World Report ranks Samford third among regional universities in the South, and Samford is recognized as the top-ranked university in the state of Alabama in national rankings published by Forbes Inc, The Economist and The Wall Street Journal. Samford enrolls 5,509 students from 45 states and 30 countries in its 10 academic units, arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy and public health. Samford also fields 17 NCAA Division I teams that compete in the tradition-rich Southern Conference. Visit samford.edu for more information.

Lebanon student named to Dakota Wesleyan University dean’s list

MITCHELL, S.D. – Crystal Carlisle, of Lebanon, was named to the spring dean’s list at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Carlisle is a freshman at DWU and studies nursing.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. Students also have to complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.

DWU is a private, liberal arts university associated with the Dakotas Conference of the United Methodist Church. For more information about Dakota Wesleyan University, visit dwu.edu.

