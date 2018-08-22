School News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Lisa French, of Old Hickory, was one of nearly 1,300 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Spring Commencement recently.

French earned a master’s of science degree in engineering with a management track.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 13,000 students more than 135 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service. As a major educational and economic development resource in the region, YSU is known for its focus on academic research and creative programs that transform its students into successful professionals, scholars and leaders. Located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YSU provides opportunities for students to actively participate with accomplished faculty, often in one-on-one settings, on advanced research and creative collaborations. The 145-acre campus includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and performance facilities, a variety of on-campus housing options and recreational facilities among the best in the nation. For more information, visit ysu.edu.

Patterson makes dean’s list at Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Aaron Michael Patterson, of Mt. Juliet was recently recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring semester.

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Capt. Alden Partridge with the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the U.S. Norwich is one of our nation’s six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. For more information, visit norwich.edu.

Russell recognized by University of Alabama Black Faculty and Staff Association

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Yvonne Russell, of Hermitage, received the Cleo Thomas Award from the University of Alabama’s Black Faculty and Staff Association in March.

The association’s Academic Premier Awards honor University of Alabama students on Black Scholars Day.

The mission of the Black Faculty and Staff Association is to contribute to the betterment of the University of Alabama by serving as an advocate for educational equity, with an emphasis on African-American students and the professional needs of its members. To that end, this organization promotes and provides opportunities for networking among individuals and groups to articulate mutual concerns and advance educational opportunities.

Wilkes University welcomes Mueller into class of 2022

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Wilkes University welcomed Matthew Mueller, of Mt. Juliet, into the class of 2022.

Mueller is one of nearly 700 students who make up the University’s newest class. Mueller enters Wilkes as a undeclared major.

Prior to the start of classes Aug. 27, incoming first-year students attend welcome weekend Aug. 24-26. It is a three-day weekend for all residential and commuter first-year students. It begins with a convocation ceremony that formally marks the start of their academic careers at Wilkes. Other activities include a scavenger hunt of library resources, social activities, introduction to Wilkes University traditions and a variety of informational workshops.

Wilson County students make Trevecca’s school of graduate, continuing studies dean’s list

NASHVILLE – Trevecca Nazarene University’s school of graduate and continuing studies announced its non-traditional undergraduate students from Wilson County who were named to the dean’s list during the spring semester.

Students from Wilson County named to the dean’s list were Brent Book, of Mt. Juliet; Aron Bornot, of Lebanon; Heidi Boyd, of Hermitage; Megan Brown, of Lebanon; Michael Broyles, of Old Hickory; Christian Castillo, of Mt. Juliet; Ava Chewning, of Mt. Juliet; Brantly Cox, of Lebanon; Jessica Crutchfield, of Old Hickory; Kristie Davis, of Mt. Juliet; Dominique Dozier, of Lascassas; Nicole Hudson, of Lascassas; Hershal Hunt, of Hermitage, Amanda Lotts, of Mt. Juliet; Austin Malone, of Alexandria; Kassie Medlin, of Lebanon; Brittany Miller, of Mt. Juliet; Heather Owens, of Mt. Juliet; Amanda Plumlee, of Lebanon; Otis Robertson, of Lebanon; Jerald Scott, of Hermitage; Marissa Shouse, of Old Hickory; Sandra Stevenson, of Mt. Juliet; Kelly Thomas, of Lebanon; and Gerardo Zuniga, of Mt. Juliet.

To be named to the dean’s list, each non-traditional undergraduate student complete 12 or more hours between Jan. 1 and June 30. Students must also attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale during the timeframe.

Wilson County students earn degree from Western Governors University

Several Wilson County students received degrees from Western Governors University.

The online, nonprofit university held commencement ceremonies earlier in the year to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 15,000 students from across the country.

Adriana Garcia, of Lebanon received her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, kindergarten through eighth grade.

Jason Whiteaker, of Lebanon, received his master’s degree in business management in health care.

Robin Hudson, of Lebanon, received her master’s degree in nursing, leadership and management.

Forrest Birdsong, of Mt. Juliet, received his bachelor’s degree in business information technology management.

Jessica Crume, of Mt. Juliet, received her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, kindergarten through eighth grade.

Lindsey Stadterman, of Mt. Juliet, received her master’s degree in accounting.

Mary Haynes, of Mt. Juliet, received her master’s degree in teaching in elementary education.

Michelle Collins, of Mt. Juliet, received her bachelor’s degree in marketing management.

Patricia Ferguson, of Mt. Juliet, received her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Tiffany Bledsoe, of Mt. Juliet, received her master’s degree in nursing education.

Trenton Russell, of Mt. Juliet, received his master’s degree in business management in health care.

Wesley McGraw, of Mt. Juliet, received his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

WGU recognized 8,938 undergraduate and 6,734 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since Jan. 1. Their areas of study include business, elementary education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years and four months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year and seven months. The average age for those who graduated was 38 years old.

WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate they have mastered the subject matter, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know and spend more time on what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.