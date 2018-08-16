Wilson County, Lebanon schools make the grade

On the district level, both Wilson County and Lebanon schools received level 5 scores, the highest awarded by the state.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright it’s a goal the district has worked toward for years. Three years ago, Wilson County Schools was ranked at level 1.

“Our students, educators and administrators are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to excellence,” Wright said. “Things like this don’t just happen by accident.”

Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said much of the system’s success could be contributed to a focus on rigor and literacy.

“I am so impressed by the hard work of our teachers who are challenging students in the classroom and promoting higher-level thinking in all subject areas. Our students are meeting and exceeding those challenges,” Benson said. “A system-wide focus on literacy has undoubtedly had an impact on scores, as well. At the end of last school year, data showed an increase in the percentage of students reading on grade level across the system, which certainly impacts state assessment scores.”

The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System or TVASS measures the impact schools have on their students’ academic growth and progress from one year to the next. Out of the state’s 147 school districts, 59 received a level 5 growth score.

Both Wilson County and Lebanon schools received level 5 scores in system-wide literacy, system-wide numeracy, system-wide numeracy and literacy and system-wide social studies categories and a level 3 score in system-wide science.

Level 5 represents the highest level of growth and is considered “significant evidence of exceeding the growth expectation,” which indicates two years of growth in one year. Level 3 represents the expected one-year growth and indicates the year’s target was met.

Nine Wilson County Schools scored level 5 overall, including Lebanon High School, Mt. Juliet High School, Watertown High School, Wilson Central High School, West Wilson Middle School, Southside School, Elzie Patton Elementary School, West Elementary School and W.A. Wright Elementary School. Two Lebanon Schools – Byars Dowdy Elementary School and Walter J. Baird Middle School – scored level 5.

Two Wilson County Schools, Stoner Creek Elementary School and Watertown Elementary School, and Lebanon’s Coles Ferry Elementary School had level 4 scores.

Carroll-Oakland School, Springdale Elementary School, Lakeview Elementary School, Rutland Elementary School and Watertown Middle School in Wilson County and Sam Houston Elementary School and Winfree Bryant Middle School in Lebanon scored level 3.

Wilson County’s Tennessee Virtual Online School scored at level 2. Level 1 scores were recorded at Gladeville Elementary School, Mt. Juliet Middle School, Mt. Juliet Elementary School and Tuckers Crossroads School in Wilson County and Castle Heights Elementary School in Lebanon.

Sixteen out of Wilson County’s 21 schools received a level 3 or higher, and all high schools in the county received a level 5 score.

Among Wilson County Schools in statewide growth index comparison, fourth-grade math and English III ranked second in the state, English II ranked sixth, algebra II and chemistry ranked ninth, fourth-grade English language arts ranked 12th, fifth grade English language arts ranked 15th.

In statewide growth index comparison among Wilson County individual schools, Mt. Juliet High School ranked first in the state in chemistry, Watertown High School in English II and Lebanon High School in English III ranked third, Watertown High School ranked fourth in chemistry, Mt. Juliet High School ranked fifth in algebra II, Mt. Juliet Middle School ranked 22ndin sixth-grade science, Lebanon High School in English II, Watertown High School in English III and geometry ranked 23rd, Lebanon High School in algebra II and West Elementary School in fourth-grade math ranked 27th, Mt. Juliet High School ranked 30thin geometry, Southside School ranked 31st in eighth-grade science, Elzie D. Patton Elementary School ranked 34thin fourth-grade math and Wilson Central High School ranked 35thin English III.

In statewide achievement comparison among Wilson County Schools, Lakeview Elementary School ranked second in third- through fifth-grade science, Mt. Juliet High School ranked 11thin high school science, Mt. Juliet Middle School ranked 26thin sixth- through eighth-grade science, Mt. Juliet High School ranked 28thin high school math, Lakeview Elementary School ranked 32ndin third- through fifth-grade English language arts and social studies, Mt. Juliet High School ranked 34thin high school English and Watertown High School ranked 35thin high school science.

According to the 2017-2018 TNReady results, Wilson County Schools ranked among the top 10 school districts in the state for literacy in third through fifth grades. The district’s high school science scores also ranked among the top 10 districts statewide for achievement.

“These results should be celebrated by the entire community,” Wright said. “This is a testament to everything that’s possible in Wilson County.”

Lebanon schools showed an increase in the percentage of students that scored on-track and mastery in a majority of the subjects and grades, as well as in all three third-through eighth-grade subject averages.

In addition, Lebanon schools had a considerably higher percentage of students that scored on-track and mastery in all three third- through eighth-grade TCAP subject areas than the state average.