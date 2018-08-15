School News

WHEATON, Ill. – Wheaton College student Kristin Paddon, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the spring dean’s list.

Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

Bright inducted into Mortar Board at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – William Bright, of Hermitage, was inducted into the Mortar Board honor society April 6 at the University of Alabama’s Tapping on the Mound ceremony.

Mortar Board is the premier national honor society that recognizes college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. The University of Alabama’s Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation. Only a select few students on each campus are invited to join the esteemed society. Mortar Board members are presented with the opportunity to join a diverse group of students from vastly different disciplines and interests.

The University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university.

Lebanon student participates in WKU LeaderShape Institute

The student activities office recently held its 12th campus-based Western Kentucky University LeaderShape Institute, an intensive weeklong experience that teaches students to lead with integrity and believe in the impossible.

A group of 46 students, including Lauren Bond, of Lebanon, spent May 13-18 at the All Saints Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky to participate in a six-day program full of lectures, simulations and small groups known as family clusters, which focused on their personal values and the visions they have to better the world. The LeaderShape Institute helps participants explore not only how to make positive change, but how to develop meaning relationships that put their visions into action.

As much as the students enjoyed bonding and learning in the large group setting, family cluster time was by far one of their favorite moments. Leading the students through the family cluster sessions were family cluster facilitators, respected professionals associated with WKU.

Guest leader night is another component of the LeaderShape Institute that the students enjoyed. It’s designed to allow students to get to know professionals who have made positive change.

Several local students make Belmont University spring dean’s list

NASHVILLE – Several Wilson County students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University during the spring semester.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list included Katrina Chambers, of Lebanon; Elizabeth Chapman, of Mt, Juliet; Nathan Fink, of Lebanon; Jordan Haglin, of Lebanon; Caroline Hendrick, of Lebanon; Sue Ann Lockhart, of Mt. Juliet; Paul Nowakowski, of Mt. Juliet; Delaney Schueler, of Mt. Juliet; Adamilka Suarez-Blash, of Hermitage; and Nicole Terry, of Hermitage.

About 30 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the spring dean’s list.

“This achievement for the spring semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies,” said Belmont provost Thomas Burns. “It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Ranked No. 5 in the Regional Universities South category and named as a "Most Innovative" university by U.S. News & World Report, Belmont University consists of more than 8,000 students who come from every state and more than 36 countries.

Wilson County students graduate from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama awarded some 5,436 degrees, including four to Wilson County students, May 4-6 during spring commencement.

Students from Wilson County who received degrees from the University of Alabama included Emily Brown, of Lascassas, who received a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering; David Charles, of Mt. Juliet, who received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, Yvonne Russell, of Hermitage, who received a bachelor’s degree in arts; and Alec Sypert, of Mt. Juliet, who received a bachelor’s degree in commerce business administration.

The University of Alabama offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. Alabama is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Wilson County students named to Harding University dean’s list

SEARCY, Ark. – Several Wilson County students were among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring semester.

Students from Wilson County who made the dean’s list included Alydia Partlow, a senior nursing major from Mt. Juliet; Abigail McLain, a senior professional sales major from Old Hickory; Sydney Mann, a senior drama and speech education major from Mt. Juliet; Abby Loring, a senior broadcast journalism major from Lebanon; Lauren Turney, a senior mathematics education major from Auburntown; Rebecca Webster, a senior exercise science and Spanish major from Hermitage; Courtney Mann, a sophomore marketing and information systems major from Mt. Juliet; Jacob Haskins, a senior finance major from Lebanon; Collin Lanier, a junior finance major from Old Hickory; and Luke Humphrey, a junior public relations major from Hermitage.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Marty Spears, university provost, to honor those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

