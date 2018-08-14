School board sends new high school funding to commission

The school board approved unanimously to send the funding request of $107 million for the proposed new Green Hill High School to the commission, which is expected to vote on how to fund the school’s construction, at its meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse. If the measure fails, the board will prepare a rezoning plan for high school students for 2019 and revamp the current zoning pattern, with a year’s notice to be provided.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said a special meeting was scheduled to deal with any amendments the commission proposes to the schools’ budget. The school board would tenatively meet Tuesday at 6 p.m., but if the commission does not adjust the schools’ budget, then the meeting will be cancelled.

The board passed the annual school board agenda for the upcoming school year, something that is done each year in August.

The board also unanimously approved on first reading renewed board policies on criminal record checks on employees and sick leave. The updated policies on sick leave meet the requirments of the Family and Medical Leave Act, which allow employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid maternity, paternity or adoption leave.

The board also unanimously approved boundary adjustments due to encroachment by subdivisions for Mt. Juliet Elementary School and Elzie D. Patton Elementary School.

The board approved an amendment to its agreement with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which provides athletic trainers to West Wilson Middle School and Mt. Juliet Middle School during football games.

Wright said signs to comply with the National Motto in Schools Act were ordered and are on their way to schools. The act, sponsored by state Rep. Susan Lynn during the last legislative session, requires each school in Tennessee to display the national motto, “In God We Trust.”

The board recognized and awarded outgoing school board members Gwynne Queener and Johnie Payton each with a plaque of appreciation for their service on the board. Chad Karl defeated Queener, along with Rusty Keith, in the Zone 7 race for school board in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Kimberly McGee defeated Payton in the Zone 6 race. Karl and McGee will be sworn in prior to the board’s Sept. 13 meeting, when they will begin their four-year terms.

The board also recognized the achievements of the Mt. Juliet fishing team, which competed recently in national competition, and former Tennessee and NFL punter and author Craig Colquitt who plans to donate his children’s book to Wilson County Schools.

Director of Schools Donna Wright said Aug. 1 was the smoothest start to school Wilson County Schools had in history.

The board will meet in a work session Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.