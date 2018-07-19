Lebanon teacher wins Henry Ford Innovation Nation award

In conjunction with the Emmy-winning television show, “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” on CBS as part of the “CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!” Saturday-morning block, the awards recognize the educators who use the classroom to inspire innovation, creativity, problem solving and critical thinking among their students.

Adrema Higgins, of Lebanon and a teacher at Sam Houston Elementary School, was a first-place winner of a Henry Ford Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Award. First-place winners received an innovation teaching kit that included “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” season two DVD set, merchandise from the Henry Ford and more.

Judges, including Innovation Nation co-host Albert Lawrence, who chose teachers who demonstrated the habits of an innovator, selected the winners. Teachers who inspired their students to challenge the rules and take risks, who demonstrated how to be collaborative and empathetic and taught the value of learning from failure and staying curious.

Grand-prize winners received a weeklong innovation immersion experience at the Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan from July 29 through Aug. 2. The experience will include round-trip airfare, accommodations, behind-the-scenes tours with curators and archivists, a teaching innovation workshop and a special recognition ceremony.

Hosted by Mo Rocca, CBS’ “Sunday Morning” correspondent and produced by Litton Entertainment, the Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation is an award-winning half-hour program that tells the fascinating stories behind the historic innovators of the past and the forward-looking visionaries of today, showcasing the extraordinary talents and dedication required to bring their inventions life.

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shape America. For more information, visit thehenryford.org.