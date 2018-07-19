Lebanon schools passes budget, approves principals for middle schools

Board members said the general purposebudget is up $1.2 million to $31.8 million. Employees will receive a 2-percent raise across the board, which has happened each year since 1988. The additional pay does not include step raises, step raises for advanced degree holders or longevity pay for employees who have worked for the district for 21 years or more.

The school district hired 20 new teachers and added three new teaching positions with two new positions to be determined. It also added an additional nurse, raised coaching supplements and added an additional vehicle.

Leadership changes were also approved unanimously at Walter J. Baird Middle School, with Traci Sparkman to replace Pam Sampson as principal and Laurie Offutt to replace Becky Kegley as principal at Winfree Bryant Middle School.

The board announced the district has about $35,000 in reoccurring funds, which is up $18,000 from past years. The district also has a reoccurring amount of $38,000 in safety grants and secured a new one-time $88,000 grant.

The board approved a technology surplus, which replenished 354 middle school Chromebook bags that are given to students when they enter middle school. The board also said Chromebooks would be replenished for third through fifth graders as needed.

Approval of school fundraisers for the upcoming year was also approved unanimously.

The board also approved an agreement with Centerstone Community Health Centers, which will continue counseling services in addition to the standard school counselors.

The board unanimously approved the appointment of the Student Disciplinary Hearing Authority board members Richard Anderson, Brian Hutto, alternatives Becky Siever, Tammy Grow, Joshua Brown and Kegley as chair.

Director of Schools Scott Benson touted the dedication of the teachers who are already putting in work to prepare their classrooms. He said the district is prepared to tackle the approaching school year.

“I’ll be honest, I’m always really excited when the last day of school comes,” Benson said, “but I’m more excited this time of year as we’re starting the school year. It’s just a fresh start. Kids are coming back here in a few days, and that’s always an exciting time.”

Benson said the district is in “good shape” on bus drivers who are also included in the 2-percent raise and eligible for a safe-driver bonus. The board looks to have an aide on each bus to help with student safety to and from school.

The board released a tentative board schedule with meetings expected to be Sept. 17, Nov. 12, Dec. 10, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11, April 8 and May 13.