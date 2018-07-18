Back-to-school giveaways set in Lebanon

The giveaways will be Friday at the Salvation Army Church, July 28 at College Hills Church of Christ and July 28-29 at Generation Changers Church in Lebanon.

Dewaal Shoe Giveaway

The annual Dewaal Shoe Giveaway is set for Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Mary Chaffin Chapel at the Salvation Army Church at 715 Lake St. in Lebanon.

Local children in need receive a new pair of shoes, as well as socks and underwear, through the annual event. Spanish translators from Renacer Church will be available for those who need their services. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray with families, and the Gideon’s will distribute Bibles to those who want one.

Shoes, undergarments and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. School-aged children must have a parent or adult with them to receive one pair of tennis shoes and undergarments, while supplies last. Snacks and drinks will also be provided. For more information, contact Jan Dewaal at 615-305-5684 or [email protected] or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347 or [email protected]

School Store

Students in prekindergarten through eighth grade can get a backpack full of supplies at the annual School Store at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

The event annually welcomes children who will attend elementary or middle school in Wilson County or the Lebanon Special School District. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to receive supplies.

The parking lot for School Store will open July 28 at 7 a.m., and the giveaway will be from 9-11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Generation Changers backpack giveaway

Generation Changers Church in Lebanon will give away a total of 200 backpacks with school supplies July 28-29. Registration will be held before service and 100 backpacks will be handed out after each service.

Registration for the Saturday service will begin at 5 p.m., and Sunday it will begin at 9 a.m. The backpacks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis and families must attend the service to receive backpacks.