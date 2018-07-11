Wilson County retired teachers celebrate at last meeting of the year

President Dianne Cozart started the meeting by welcoming guests and announcing Ann Reese and Mary Beth Malone as new members. WCRTA meetings always have a devotional and recite the pledge, followed by a program. The DooWops then sang for the group.

Barbara Thompson, chairperson of the scholarship committee, said applications for the association’s scholarship were picked up from Cumberland University, and copies were given to committee members. The recipient will be announced at a later date. Jeff Garrett gave a legislative report, but told members to stay informed. He said Tennessee Retirement System is ranked fourth in the nation as one of the best-funded state pensions.

Cozart recognized all WCRTA committee members for their work. Members Kathy Lowery, Janet Driver, DiAnna Boyd, Nancy Cook and Mary Lena Price received a certificate of appreciation for their many years of service on the committees from which they stepped down.

Laura Honeyman, chairperson of the association’s Books from Birth project, presented Peggy Simpson with a check for $850 for Wilson Books from Birth. Members buy books donated by other members throughout the year and make a special donation to the project each April. Simpson gave statistics of the children reached by the program.

Nancy Daniel and Sheryl Tippitt-Bates lead the necrology ceremony, which remembered the lives of Jamie Brooks, Julia LaFevor and Cordell Winfree. Jackie Carver, sister of Jamie Brooks; Cindy Wright, daughter of Julia LaFevor; and Nan Winfree, daughter of Cordell Winfree, were present for the ceremony. The DooWops sang “I Will Rise” and lead the group in singing “How Great Thou Art.” Just days before the meeting, Hattie Bryant’s death was announced. Her picture was on display with roses, and she will be fully honored next year.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto installed new officers during meeting. They were president Dianne Cozart, vice-president Yolande Watson, secretary Betty Anderson and treasurer Barbara Thompson.

The 13 members with perfect attendance were given a certificate. Past president Sue Simpson started the tradition. Several members missed one or two meetings of the seven during the year. Kathy and Ron Watkins work every meeting to check in members and keeping up with attendance.

“This has been a great year for WCRTA,” Cozart said. “We have had a variety of wonderful programs. We have been blessed with great sponsors, Pinnacle Bank, Liberty State Bank, Rutland Place and Wilson Bank & Trust. Jim Goodall, Wilson County clerk, and Stephen Goodall, assessor of properties, have furnished refreshments, and our own members and hospitality committee, headed by Linda Erwin, provided the luncheon for our May meeting. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Immanuel Baptist Church, the Wilson County Fairgrounds and the First Church of the Nazarene provided us meeting places. Next year, we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of WCRTA. It is going to be an exciting time.”