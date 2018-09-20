Death Notices for Sept. 22, 2018

Mr. Fullhart, 54, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Floyd Edward ‘Eddie’ Putty Jr.

Mr. Putty, 69, of Hermitage, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Binkley-Hagar-Steele Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.