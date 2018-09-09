Death Notices for Sept. 11, 2018

Mrs. Barnett, 90, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

A celebration of life will be Thursday at noon at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Earl Seaborn

Mr. Seaborn, 72, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Rutland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

James Albert Watts

Mr. Watts, 68, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Monday at 3 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8 p.m. and Monday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.