Death Notices for Sept. 6, 2018

Mr. Owens, 53, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Visitation will be Thursday at 10 a.m. with services to follow at noon at West End United Methodist Church at 2200 West End Ave. in Nashville. Interment will be in Oklahoma City. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Vinson Rice

Mr. Rice, 80, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.