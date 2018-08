Death Notices for Aug. 18, 2018

Miss McDowell, 16 days, died Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Funeral services will be Saturday at noon at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.

James Smith Sr.

Mr. Smith, 63, died Aug. 10 in Clarksville.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Foston Funeral Home in Clarksville. J.C. Hellum Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Charles ‘Pee Wee’ Woodard

Funeral services for Mr. Woodard, 68, will be Monday at noon at Neuble Monument Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.