Death Notices for July 24, 2018

Mrs. Hicks, 101, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Heather Stokes Sullivan

Mrs. Sullivan, 46, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday at her home.

A celebration of life service will be Wednesday at noon at Hickory Hills Baptist Church at 2741 Nonaville Road in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at Pinnacle Bank at 1412 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

Dorothy Jean Roach Willoughby

Mrs. Willoughby, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Monday from 4-8 p.m. and will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.