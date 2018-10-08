Wilson Central cross country Wildcats run well at Jesse Owens Classic Staff Reports • Today at 3:26 PM DANVILLE, Ala. — Running in 90-degree heat on a dusty course, several Wilson Central runners set career or season records during the Jesse Owen Classic last Saturday. Jacob Harzbecker, Austin Garcia, Alex Galligan, Russel Riggan, Mekenna Merkley, Bethany Farber, Alexis Garcia, Haven Thompson and Kaylee Wilson set season or career bests for Centra. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.